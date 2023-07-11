Why Penn State men’s lacrosse is primed for a championship in 2024 | Column

Last spring was a resounding success for Penn State, rebounding from a 3-11 finish in 2022 to a Final Four appearance in 2023.

That semifinal contest, a controversial 16-15 loss against Duke, spoiled not only one of the most successful seasons, but one of the most talented teams in program history.

A missed crease violation cost coach Jeff Tambroni’s squad a chance to play for a national title — but that championship dream is still alive in 2024.

It’s clear that the players believe, too, as a stacked group of seniors announced they will run it back with Penn State next spring.

The biggest returnee is last season’s leading scorer, TJ Malone, who will strap on the helmet for his sixth and final year of eligibility.

The Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year was both a goal-scorer and creator last spring, totaling 39 goals and 34 assists with a .657 shots-on-goal percentage.

One of Malone’s attacking partners, Chris Jordan, will also be back in action after his 2023 campaign was cut short by injury.

The St. Lawrence transfer flashed early in the year, putting up 12 goals and seven assists across 10 games. Barring injury, he looks to be one of the team’s top attackers.

The Nittany Lions will lose strong attackers in Jack Traynor and Kevin Winkoff, but they should still have plenty of firepower on offense.

Junior Matt Traynor, Jack’s younger brother, is poised for another big year after emerging with 32 goals and seven assists last season.

Fellow junior Ethan Long and senior Jake Morin also found success as rotational pieces, totaling 26 and 25 points, respectively.

Fifth-years Grant Haus and Sam Sweeney are also along for the ride in 2024, bolstering the midfield with their veteran experience.

Haus is coming off of an All-Big Ten Second Team selection after scooping 35 ground balls and forcing 10 turnovers.

Sweeney, a long-stick midfielder, made the most of his 10 starts last season with 48 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers.

As the saying goes, though, defense wins championships, and Penn State’s defense looks very stout going into 2024.

Defender Jack Posey also announced his return last week and will lead a talented and experienced back line.

The fifth-year was a consistent presence for the blue and white last year with 25 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers.

Joining him is sophomore Alex Ross, who started 13 contests as a true freshman last season, along with Kevin Parnham, who started the last nine games of the season after dealing with an injury bug early on.

Even if opposing teams get past Penn State’s defenders, there will never be an easy goal with Jack Fracyon in net.

In his debut season as the starting goaltender, the sophomore routinely put up double-digit saves en route to a .562 save percentage and a 10.89 goals-against average.

This feat is even more impressive when considering the Nittany Lions played a gauntlet of highly ranked Big Ten and Ivy League teams last season.

Tambroni’s crew will likely face a similarly difficult schedule and plenty of close games —nine of its 16 games in 2023 were decided by two goals or less.

Still, Penn State hardly lost any talent this offseason and should be even better with its returning core of veterans.

It’s that veteran leadership that will propel Penn State to those close victories, and in a conference like the Big Ten, each win goes a long way.

With an experienced and hungry team, the Nittany Lions can absolutely make another NCAA Tournament run.

