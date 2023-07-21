TJ Malone wants to continue the ‘upward climb’ for Penn State men's lacrosse in final season

After a record-setting 2023 season, Penn State attackman TJ Malone is preparing to return for his last year of eligibility. He has a plan on how to keep building after a momentous season that led to the NCAA Tournament Semifinals.

“I would love to just pour everything I can into them and help the future of Penn State lacrosse just continue to be on an upward climb,” Malone said.

The 2023 season was a huge turnaround for the Nittany Lions. Despite having a 16-2 2019 season that gave the squad hopes for reaching the national championship in the coming seasons, it was followed by two losing campaigns.

A big focus for Malone this season is coaching younger players into leaders for Penn State in the future. The team has many young players, which he hopes to mold into people that can take the Nittany Lions to championships.

“I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been here and I think I’ll be able to offer that to some of the younger guys on the team,” Malone said.

Malone had this experience himself as a young player, joining teammates at Penn State that he had played with before at The Haverford School. One of these teammates, Grant Ament, took Malone ‘under his wing,’ which is what Malone hopes to do for his fellow teammates this season.

As for himself, the attacker out of West Chester, Pennsylvania, has goals for the blue and white: win championships. Last year Penn State made it to the championship semifinals, but suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to Duke. This was a huge feat considering a 3-11 2022 record that left them unranked coming into the 2023 season.

“We have goals. It's to win championships. It’s Big Ten regular season, Big Ten tournament and the big one, the national championship,” Malone said. “However, I think the only thing that we can do in order to get closer to those is to work at it every day and have a really good process and plan for it.”

With this in mind, TJ Malone is going into the fall aiming to get his body in the right spot to play. Malone missed his senior season due to injury, and has been working with trainers and physical therapists to make sure he’s healthy.

“I think I’ve had four surgeries since I’ve been at Penn State,” Malone said. “I’ve learned a lot just about how to perform at your best…and how to kind of be the best version of yourself and be the best teammate you can be.”

Malone staying healthy is key to the team's hopes for success next season. In 2023, he was the team leader in goals, assists, shots and points. He is an offensive asset that Penn State needs if it hopes to reach a championship this season.

However, after his record-breaking season, he had hesitancy to come back. With expectations that he will perform just as well, if not better, in the upcoming season, that puts a lot of pressure on Malone to be the best player on the field.

“Man, we had such a great year it’d be a shame not to have as good of a year next year. But I think that was a little bit of a cowardice answer,” Malone said. “I would be happy as long as I tried. I would regret it even more in the future, not trying to win a national championship when I had the eligibility.”

Even though the last season ended earlier than the team had hoped, they are ready to come back fighting. Battle-tested from the playoffs last year, the Nittany Lions built a team that is capable of championship-level play, which will be tested again next season. Malone is ready to be the impact player that will bring them there.

“[I want] to be a part of something that no other Penn State team has ever been a part of, and that is a national championship.”

