TJ Malone earns All-Tournament honors after Penn State men’s lacrosse’s run to national semifinals

One Penn State forward was recognized for his outstanding play during his squad’s postseason run.

Graduate student attackman TJ Malone was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team following Notre Dame’s victory over Duke in the national title game Monday.

Malone scored 12 goals and racked up 18 points in the blue and white’s three tournament games. His six tallies against Duke on Saturday were a season-high for the Nittany Lion.

In what was likely his last season with Penn State, after being picked up by Chaos Lacrosse Club following the 2023 PLL Draft, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year made a lasting impression in Happy Valley.

