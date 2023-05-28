SEE IT: SportsCenter recognizes Penn State men’s lacrosse’s standout passing

While Penn State didn’t make it to the national title game, it did receive national recognition over the weekend.

SportsCenter recognized the Nittany Lions’ highlight reel passing during its “best team work” segment on Saturday.

Perfect passing from the Linc makes an appearance on @SportsCenter! #WeAre 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Fv6vGbI2wv — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) May 28, 2023

The play in question culminated in a TJ Malone goal after four well-timed Nittany Lion passes.

Penn State ultimately was defeated by No. 1 Duke in that contest following a controversial conclusion in overtime.

