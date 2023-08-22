Penn State men's lacrosse to take on U.S. men's national team

The Nittany Lions have national competition.

Penn State will take on the Canadian men's national lacrosse team and the U.S. men's senior team on Saturday, October 15 in part of the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic.

USA Lacrosse HQ will be home to some of the sport’s best players at the 2023 USA Lacrosse Fall Classic.Get your tickets now to see the @USAWLax U20 training team take on @NULax and Canada and @USAMLax take on @PennStateMLAX and Canada.https://t.co/eZOMXaGrxu — USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) August 22, 2023

The Nittany Lions were semifinalists in the 2023 NCAA Lacrosse Championship this past spring, falling to the Duke Blue Devils 15-16.

Penn State's head coach, Jeff Tambroni, was an assistant coach to the 2014 U.S. men's national team.

