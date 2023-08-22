 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Penn State men's lacrosse to take on U.S. men's national team

Club Men's Lacrosse - Players Celebrate

Penn State Club Lacrosse players celebrate after scoring against Ohio State's club team.

 Gracie Carella | The Daily Collegian

The Nittany Lions have national competition.

Penn State will take on the Canadian men's national lacrosse team and the U.S. men's senior team on Saturday, October 15 in part of the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic.

The Nittany Lions were semifinalists in the 2023 NCAA Lacrosse Championship this past spring, falling to the Duke Blue Devils 15-16.

Penn State's head coach, Jeff Tambroni, was an assistant coach to the 2014 U.S. men's national team.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags