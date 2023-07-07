Six Penn State players will run it back for another year.

The program announced TJ Malone, Grant Haus, Jack Posey, Chris Jordan, Sam Sweeney and Ryan Huff all plan to return for the 2024 season.

https://twitter.com/PennStateMLAX/status/1677347732158136320?s=20

Malone is the obvious headliner of the group after putting together one of the strongest individual campaigns in program history. Malone was named the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and was a consensus All-American, after registering a career-high 73 points.

Haus, a midfielder, and Posey, a defender, were both All-American honorable mentions and key contributors throughout the season for the blue and white. After starting all of his team’s first 15 games, Posey’s injury kept him out of the squad’s NCAA Tournament loss to Duke.

Jordan spent his first three seasons at Liberty, before appearing in 10 games and scoring 12 goals for Penn State in 2023.

As a long-stick midfielder for the Nittany Lions this past year, Sweeney appeared in all 16 games. Another LSM, Huff did not appear in any games for Penn State in 2023.

