Penn State men's lacrosse lands inside top 5 in way early 2024 rankings

Mens LAX vs Johns Hopkins, Team

Penn State men's lacrosse huddles together before the start of their game against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 12-11 in a double overtime victory.

 Sienna Pinney

Though the 2024 season is still months away, Penn State already garners high expectations for the campaign.

Following a run to the Final Four which ended in a controversial narrow loss to Duke, the Nittany Lions are gearing up for another big year.

In the recently released USA Lacrosse Way Early 2024 rankings, Penn State slotted in at No. 4, trailing only Duke, Notre Dame and Virginia. Maryland rounded out the top five.

Although a few key Nittany Lions departed over the offseason, namely Jack Traynor and Kevin Winkoff, there is still plenty of returning talent on coach Jeff Tambroni's squad. According to USA Lacrosse, Penn State returns players responsible for 84.4% of its starts in 2023.

