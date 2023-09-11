Penn State men's lacrosse adds 4-star recruit to roster

Penn State recently added Luke Marra, a four-star recruit, to its roster.
The Ridgewood, New Jersey, native played for the BBL elite club team and stands at a tall six-foot-one and 190 pounds.
Marra joined the Nittany Lion team as a lefty, and was named second team all-county and all-division for the Kirst Cup champions.
Marra will join Springfield, PA's Billy Henderson, who also joined Penn State's roster.
