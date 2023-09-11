 Skip to main content
Penn State men's lacrosse adds 4-star recruit to roster

B1G men's lacrosse semifinal, Penn State vs Rutgers, Penn State postgame huddle

Penn State players listen to head coach Jeff Tambroni in the huddle after defeating Rutgers in the Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal at HighPoint.com Stadium in Piscataway on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The No. 1 seed Nittany Lions defeated the No. 4 seed Scarlet Knights 18-6.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State recently added Luke Marra, a four-star recruit, to its roster.

The Ridgewood, New Jersey, native played for the BBL elite club team and stands at a tall six-foot-one and 190 pounds.

Marra joined the Nittany Lion team as a lefty, and was named second team all-county and all-division for the Kirst Cup champions.

Marra will join Springfield, PA's Billy Henderson, who also joined Penn State's roster.

