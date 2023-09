Penn State has garnered another young prospect with its latest commitment.

On Wednesday, defender Zakk Chesteen announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions on his personal Instagram account.

The Annandale, Virginia, native won’t be headed to Happy Valley until after his high school graduation in 2025.

Nonetheless, Jeff Tambroni and his coaching staff can look forward to his eventual arrival after a successful recruitment.

