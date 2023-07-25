 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Penn State men’s lacrosse names David Manning as new strength and conditioning coach

Men's Lacrosse v. Duke, Costin, Malone celebrate

Attacker TJ Malone (7) and Midfielder Mac Costin (23) celebrate after a goal at an NCAA Men's Lacrosse semifinal game on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Duke defeated the Nittany Lions 16-15.

 James Engel

Penn State hired a new coach Tuesday.

David Manning was named as the blue and white’s strength and conditioning coach. Manning held the same role at Loyola Maryland, his alma mater, for three seasons.

In addition to his off-field pursuits, Manning played the sport at the professional level for several years. He spent time as a defender with the New York Lizards, Philadelphia Barrage and Charlotte Hounds of Major League Lacrosse.

Prior to his fifth-round selection in the MLL Draft, Manning suited up for four years at the collegiate level. With the Greyhounds, he started in 34 of 41 games.

MORE SPORTS CONTENT

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags