Penn State men’s lacrosse names David Manning as new strength and conditioning coach

Penn State hired a new coach Tuesday.

David Manning was named as the blue and white’s strength and conditioning coach. Manning held the same role at Loyola Maryland, his alma mater, for three seasons.

We are excited to announce the addition of David Manning as our new Strength and Conditioning Coach! #WeAre 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/BNWYlJGQf0 — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) July 25, 2023

In addition to his off-field pursuits, Manning played the sport at the professional level for several years. He spent time as a defender with the New York Lizards, Philadelphia Barrage and Charlotte Hounds of Major League Lacrosse.

Prior to his fifth-round selection in the MLL Draft, Manning suited up for four years at the collegiate level. With the Greyhounds, he started in 34 of 41 games.

