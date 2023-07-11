Penn State men’s lacrosse assistant John Haus promoted to associate head coach

Penn State has made promoted a longtime assistant.

John Haus, who served as a Nittany Lion assistant coach over the past six seasons, was promoted to associate head coach on Tuesday.

ℙℝ𝕆𝕄𝕆𝕋𝔼𝔻We are pleased to announce that Assistant Coach John Haus has been promoted to Associate Head Coach! 🔗: https://t.co/hzE4PRRo6V#WeAre 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nkG2S8Ejx7 — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) July 11, 2023

Haus has helped guide Penn State to two NCAA Final Four Appearances and a 2019 Big Ten Tournament Championship title in his six years on staff.

Prior to coaching at Penn State, Haus served as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Furman University. He was also a three-time All-American and Major League Lacrosse All Star for the Charlotte Hounds.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State field hockey adds former goalkeeper to coaching staff After winning the Big Ten Regular Season Championship last season, the blue and white added …