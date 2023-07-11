 Skip to main content
Penn State men’s lacrosse assistant John Haus promoted to associate head coach

Assistant Coach John Haus

John Haus, center, assistant coach of Penn State’s men’s lacrosse team, watches his team play against Stony Brook at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Penn State defeated Stony Brook 15-8.

 Lindsey Shuey

Penn State has made promoted a longtime assistant.

John Haus, who served as a Nittany Lion assistant coach over the past six seasons, was promoted to associate head coach on Tuesday.

Haus has helped guide Penn State to two NCAA Final Four Appearances and a 2019 Big Ten Tournament Championship title in his six years on staff.

Prior to coaching at Penn State, Haus served as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Furman University. He was also a three-time All-American and Major League Lacrosse All Star for the Charlotte Hounds.

