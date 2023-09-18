Pair of Penn State men's lacrosse players taken in 2023 NLL Draft

Two Penn State players are heading up North pretty soon as Jack Posey and Chris Jordan were selected in the 2023 NLL Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks selected both Posey and Jordan in the fourth and fifth rounds respectively.

With the next picks in the 2023 @NLL draft, the @NLLRoughnecks select Jack Posey and Chris Jordan! Congrats to our two guys on being drafted into the @NLL! 🔗: https://t.co/jOHNJzYSyE#WeAre 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xxJMAR9NgW — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) September 18, 2023

Posey, a fifth-year defender from Virginia, was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team in 2023, even with having his season ended early last season with an injury.

Jordan, an attackmen, graduate student transfer from St. Lawrence also faced a serious injury last season but returned in the national semifinals.

Both retain eligibility for this upcoming season.

