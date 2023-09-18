 Skip to main content
Pair of Penn State men's lacrosse players taken in 2023 NLL Draft

Men's Lacrosse v. Duke, Jordan guarded

Attacker Chris Jordan (45) is guarded by two Duke players at an NCAA Men's Lacrosse semifinal game on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Duke defeated the Nittany Lions 16-15.

 James Engel

Two Penn State players are heading up North pretty soon as Jack Posey and Chris Jordan were selected in the 2023 NLL Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks selected both Posey and Jordan in the fourth and fifth rounds respectively.

Posey, a fifth-year defender from Virginia, was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team in 2023, even with having his season ended early last season with an injury.

Jordan, an attackmen, graduate student transfer from St. Lawrence also faced a serious injury last season but returned in the national semifinals.

Both retain eligibility for this upcoming season.

