One for the history books | A recap of Penn State men’s lacrosse’s 2023 season

As time ticked away, Johns Hopkins ran onto the field victorious against the Nittany Lions in the opening round of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament. After trailing for all but one quarter, Penn State went back to the locker room with its head hanging low and expectations even lower for 2023.

Despite a historic 2019 16-2 campaign that brought the program within striking distance of its first national championship, Penn State had suffered its second losing season in a row in 2022.

With a 3-11 record in 2022, injuries and questions surrounding the team, coach Jeff Tambroni began the uphill climb to get the program back on track.

That climb began with key additions of Alex Ross, Will Costin, Chase Mullins, Mac Hobbs and others making their way to the college level. Then came transfers, like Kevin Winkoff and Chris Jordan, who arrived to the scene to make an immediate impact.

As these key recruits and transfers began to make their marks, players already on the team used last season's disappointment to make significant strides in their play. Players, like Jack Fracyon, Matt Traynor and Jack Posey, began to take charge in their positions.

Tambroni’s squad didn’t just get more dangerous over the offseason, it also got healthier with team leaders, like TJ Malone, getting back to 100%.

Though Penn State added more talent and got back to full strength, the team hadn’t been able to prove itself yet. Luckily for the Nittany Lions, the season was right around the corner.

Ranked as the fifth-best team in the Big Ten headed into the season, the blue and white hosted Lafayette to kick off the season debut. However, a change of venue was in order as below freezing temperatures forced the game inside.

Already in an awkward position to start the season, Penn State took the challenge against the Leopards. Twelve goals in the first half paired with 18 saves throughout the game from Jack Fracyon propelled the Nittany Lions to a 21-11 victory to start the new year.

Despite the dominant showing to start the season, the lacrosse world didn’t bat an eye and left Penn State without a vote in the top-20.

The following week didn’t help matters, either, as Penn State hit the road to face Villanova. Despite a fourth-quarter comeback and six penalties on the Wildcats, the Nittany Lions suffered their first lost.

With the same 1-1 start to the season that it had last year, Penn State shut down the comparisons to 2022 with a change at center circle. Freshman FOGO Chase Mullins stepped in at midfield and provided a spark that led the team to a 17-12 victory over Stony Brook.

The time came for the Nittany Lions to prove their worth as they faced the toughest stretch of the regular season.

Three-straight ranked Ivy League schools stepped up to the ​​plate against the Big Ten underdog.

Against all odds, Penn State left the world in shock as it took down the three ranked teams in one, two, three fashion and catapulted to a top 10 team in the nation. All of the sudden, the team that was never spoken of had a seat at the big table.

While expectations skyrocketed for the team, No. 5 Penn State hit a snag in its 2023 journey.

Two-straight road losses to unranked Marquette and then-No. 2 Maryland sparked questions regarding the legitimacy of the team's rank.

Considering the Nittany Lions' struggles against the Big Ten in recent years, doubt began to grow around the team.

Despite tumbling to the No. 11 spot, Penn State went right back to work and ignored the outside noise. A dominant 17-9 victory over then-No. 16 Ohio State sparked an end of the season run like no other.

Down 4-0 in the first quarter against then-No. 6 Johns Hopkins, Matt Traynor and Malone pulled Penn State back into the game for Winkoff to score the winning goal in double overtime.

Again, down 8-4 midway through the third quarter against then-No. 16 Michigan on the road, Jack Traynor scored six goals to lead Penn State to another comeback.

To finish off the regular season, Penn State came back home to crush then-No. 11 Rutgers on Senior Day and claim its half of the 2023 Big Ten regular season title.

In just four weeks, Penn State defeated four ranked conference opponents to punch its ticket into the top five in the nation and the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

With a first round bye, the Nittany Lions sat around waiting for their opponent to be decided. That opponent ended up being a vengeful Wolverine team.

The Nittany Lions handled the first half with a 10-8 lead, then it all fell apart.

Michigan came out of halftime with a eight-to-one goal run that sent Penn State packing earlier than expected.

Even with the early exit in the Big Ten tournament, the Nittany Lions’ historical run wasn’t over just yet. Headed into the NCAA tournament as the fifth-seed, Penn State faced more adversity early on against Princeton.

With the Tigers jumping out to a 7-1 lead in the first half, Malone put on the performance of his life in front of Panzer Stadium one last time. The Pennsylvania native’s two goals and four assists sent Penn State to Annapolis with a 13-12 victory over Princeton.

The graduate student, yet again, showed out in his final season with the Nittany Lions and tallied four goals in their 10-9 holdout win over Army in the quarterfinal round.

Two close wins had put the blue and white in striking distance of a national title with No. 1 Duke in its way. The two foes battled in Philadelphia for 60 minutes with everything on the line.

Tied at 15 with overtime on its way, it looked like the historic run could not be stopped. However, with one shot and one score a minute into overtime, Duke defeated Penn State 16-15.

Once an unranked team in the abyss of neglected teams, Penn State battled day in and day out to end as Big Ten regular season champion and a national championship contender.

While the season ended in defeat, the Nittany Lions have been put on the map as a top team in the country with the future of the program looking ever so bright.

