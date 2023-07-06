Recruiting Roundup | Looking at full 2023 Penn State men’s hockey recruiting class

Penn State announced its complete 2023 recruiting class on June 27.

Stacked with seven players, the group includes five forwards and two defensemen. Along with five first year-players, the batch also boasts a pair of transfers, one on each side of the puck.

Here is a comprehensive look at the blue and white’s incoming recruiting class.

Jacques Bouquot

Penn State’s first signed transfer comes in from Vermont.

Jacques Bouquot is listed at 6-foot-2 and skated in almost every game during his four-year stint with the Catamounts.

The new Nittany Lion tallied 50 career points in 109 games, with his most prolific season coming this past year. As a senior captain for Vermont, the forward racked up a career-high 15 points and 10 assists.

Bouquot is listed at both center and left wing by Elite Prospects and could play up the middle with the departures of Ture Linden and Connor MacEachern and long-term injury of Ben Schoen, despite not taking many faceoffs during the 2022-23 season.

Tanner Palocsik

Sticking with his attraction to strong leadership, Guy Gadowsky added another former captain via the transfer portal.

Tanner Palocsik spent his first stint of college at Dartmouth before signing with Penn State this offseason.

Palocsik was a lineup mainstay for his squad in the three seasons he played, registering an imposing 66 points for the Big Green.

A combination of strong leadership and scoring abilities should make the blueliner a go-to guy under Gadowsky this coming season.

Aidan Fink

Likely the most exciting prospect in the blue and white’s class is an incoming freshman forward.

Aidan Fink was the AJHL’s MVP this past campaign after dominating the Canadian junior league with 97 points.

Fink was recently picked in the seventh round by the Nashville Predators during the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. His slip to the end of the draft came as a surprise to many, as he was generally expected to go in the fourth round.

With the departures of Tyler Gratton, Connor McMenamin, Kevin Wall and Ashton Calder along the wings, Fink could have a massive first season in Hockey Valley.

Reese Laubach

Joining Fink as the only other NHL Draft pick in the class is Reese Laubach.

Laubach is another incoming freshman, hailing from San Jose, California. The 6-foot forward was drafted by his hometown team, the San Jose Sharks, in 2022 in the seventh round.

Listed at center, Laubach should earn plenty of faceoff opportunities right away for the blue and white.

In the USHL with the Omaha Lancers, the NHL Draft pick scored 20 points last season. Originally a Minnesota State commit, Laubach committed to Penn State on June 2.

Matt DiMarsico

Another USHL product on offense is Matt DiMarsico.

DiMarisco played for the Green Bay Gamblers last season, scoring 25 goals and dishing out 21 assists. His goal tally finished top 20 in the league.

Serving as somewhat of a pipeline to Penn State, four former Gamblers were on the roster last season, including Tyler Paquette, Jarod Crespo, Ryan Kirwan and Alex Servagno.

Tremendous roster turnover offensively could give DiMarsico a chance to play right away for Gadowsky and company but expect Nittany Lions from last year to take over many of those open minutes.

Dane Dowiak

Rounding out the new freshmen forward group is Dane Dowiak.

Dowiak suited up for Tri-City Storm in the USHL last year and racked up 29 points in 52 games.

The 5-foot-10 forward is set to join Chase McLane as the former Storm players on the roster.

Unless he steps in and makes an impact early from the dot, it seems unlikely Dowiak will see a ton of action during his freshman campaign.

Casey Aman

On the defensive side of the puck is Pennsylvania native Casey Aman.

Aman spent the past two years in Canada in the BCHL with the Powell River Kings. In 108 regular-season games, he tallied 62 points on 45 assists.

To go along with being named team captain for the most recent season, Aman was named his squad’s best defenseman for a second straight year.

Although the defensive core is likely set in stone for Penn State, Aman could earn time as the extra skater for the blue and white thanks to his scoring prowess.

