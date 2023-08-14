Penn State men's hockey picks up forward Masun Fleece

Guy Gadowsky and company picked up a big verbal commitment on Monday.

Sixteen-year-old forward Masun Fleece announced his commitment to Penn State via Instagram.

Hailing from Rolling Hills, California, Fleece has picked up lots of experience at the junior level. He spent the last two seasons with Shattuck St. Mary's and recently signed a tender with the Fargo Force.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward also participated with the U.S. Under-17 Select Team in the Five Nations Tournament at the start of August.

