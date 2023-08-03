Penn State men's hockey earns commitments from trio of high school recruits

Chase Hull, Will Tomko and Ethan Weber have all committed to play for Guy Gadowsky and the Nittany Lions, they announced on Instagram.

A 16-year-old forward, Hull is still a few years away from journeying to State College, but he proved his potential by totaling 63 points with the Rebfrew Wolves this past year.

Tomko and Weber were both born in 2006, and will likely debut for Penn State during the 2025-26 season.

Tomko is another offensive contributor, and totaled 37 points in only 16 games with Peters Township High School last winter.

Additionally, Weber will bring defensive depth to Gadowsky’s lineup.

He’s the latest Penn State prospect to spend time with both the Pittsburgh Penguins 16U team, as well as the USHL’s Lincoln Stars.

