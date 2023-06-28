Penn State men’s hockey’s NHL Draft history

The 2023 NHL Draft could become a historic event in Penn State program history.

Forward Aiden Fink, an incoming freshman, has the potential to be the highest-drafted player in Nittany Lions’ history thanks to his phenomenal track record with the AJHL’s Brooks Bandits.

It’s notable how far Penn State has come since its debut within the Big Ten in 2013-14. In what was Guy Gadowsky’s third season with the blue and white, the team won just eight contests.

After early struggles, the program grew substantially. As its success increased, Penn State was able to bring in more next-level talent.

Following the team’s NCAA Tournament run earlier this year, Fink’s addition is the latest proof of Gadowsky’s culture-building concept. Talented players want to play in Happy Valley.

However, while Fink may be the latest, he isn’t the first. The Nittany Lions have quietly become a bit of a pipeline toward the draft, even if few players have actually taken the ice for an NHL game.

Here are the skaters who’ve paved the way for Fink in recent years.

Goalie Eamon McAdam

If Fink becomes the highest-ever Nittany Lion selection, he’ll have moved past Eamon McAdam for the honor.

The Rangers made the goaltender the 70th overall pick in 2013, but McAdam would soon have to overcome adversity to start his college career.

During the Nittany Lions’ debut season inside the Big Ten, McAdam posted a 0-9 record. Fortunately for the team, McAdam significantly improved by his junior year.

In 2015-16, he allowed 2.98 goals per night and had a record of 13-8-1. He also secured a shutout against Vermont.

In the years that followed, McAdam floated around the AHL and ECHL before journeying overseas in 2021. He currently plays for the EIHL’s Guildford Flames.

Center Max Gardiner

Max Gardiner was a Minnesota commit when he was drafted by the St. Louis Blues with the 74th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Unfortunately, Gardiner’s career didn’t quite go the way the Blues may have envisioned. After scoring only three points as a freshman, he played for the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Then, he joined the Nittany Lions ahead of their final season prior to becoming a monster of college hockey within the Big Ten.

Gardiner succeeded when Penn State was still an independent, registering 22 points in 2012-13. But once the team moved up, he only added eight more points to his name despite appearing in 55 more contests.

Since his Penn State career ended, Gardiner has not played any professional ice hockey.

Center Evan Barratt

The 2017 draft saw five future Nittany Lions come off of the board, and the first was Evan Barratt.

Added by the Chicago Blackhawks with the 90th selection, Barratt was a key offensive force during his three seasons inside Pegula Ice Arena, accumulating 95 points in 98 games.

Choosing to leave the program after the 2019-20 season, Barratt has since suited up in the AHL and ECHL.

Last October, the Blackhawks traded him to the Philadelphia Flyers. This past year, Barratt logged 50 points for the Flyers’ ECHL affiliate, the Reading Royals.

Defenseman Clayton Phillips

Former Minnesota and Penn State blue-liner Clayton Phillips was highly-touted in 2017 when the Pittsburgh Penguins took him 93rd overall, three picks after Barratt.

After two disappointing years with the Golden Gophers, Phillips transferred to Happy Valley for his final three collegiate outings. His best display came during his final run in 2021-22, where he totaled 12 points and was a +12 when on the ice.

He’s currently a member of the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders and will hope to one day reach the top league.

Left Wing Brett Murray

As one of a select few to appear in the NHL after donning blue and white, Brett Murray was made the 99th overall selection by the Buffalo Sabres in 2016.

After two uneventful seasons under Gadowsky, where Murray tallied one goal across 33 games, the forward returned to the USHL for the 2018-19 season. There, he exploded for 76 points with the Youngstown Phantoms.

Soon after, he began his current stint with the Sabres and their AHL Affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

Since 2019, Murray has played 205 games with Rochester and 21 with Buffalo. He notched his first NHL goal against the Seattle Kraken on November 29, 2021.

Still a young, 24-year-old skater, Murray will aim to become an NHL mainstay going forward.

Defenseman Cole Hults

Cole Hults went to the Los Angeles Kings at No. 134 as another member of the 2017 group.

A clear difference-maker during his three seasons, Hults helped Penn State outscore opponents by 48 goals when he was in the game.

More recently, after appearing with the Kings’ and Coyotes’ AHL affiliates, Hults played for the ICEHL’s HC Bolzano, registering an absurd +40 mark across 45 games in 2022-23.

Defenseman Patrick Koudys

Selected by the Washington Capitals with the 147th overall pick in 2011, Patrick Koudys would go on to become Penn State’s captain for the 2014-15 season.

Koudys originally played two seasons at RPI before transferring over in 2013. In each of his two Penn State seasons, he played in 36 games and tallied eight points.

After a year in the ECHL and another in Ligue Magnus, Koudys’ professional career concluded.

Right Wing Denis Smirnov

The Colorado Avalanche kicked off the sixth round of the 2017 Draft by selecting Denis Smirnov with the 156th overall pick.

The Moscow, Russia, native followed this up by becoming a freshman phenom for the Nittany Lions. During the 2016-17 season, he totaled a team freshman record 47 points throughout 39 appearances.

While he wasn’t nearly as explosive going forward, Smirnov was nonetheless a consistent contributor for four seasons.

After concluding his college career in 2020, he has spent ample time in the ECHL.

Center Aarne Talvitie

The final player to round out the blue and white’s impressive 2017 class, Aarne Talvitie played three seasons at Penn State after the New Jersey Devils selected him with pick No. 160.

Arriving for the 2018-19 season, Talvitie never found himself as a true fixture in Gadowsky’s lineup. He did play 30 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but only logged 17 and 21 respective appearances in 2019 and 2021.

He currently plays for the Devils’ AHL team, the Utica Comets. As his career continues, he’ll look to keep improving and make the leap onto the NHL roster.

Defenseman Mike Williamson

Chosen in 2013 by the Vancouver Canucks in the 175th overall slot, Mike Williamson’s hockey career would end earlier than he hoped.

During his three seasons in town, he appeared in 49 games. However, his final season in 2016 saw him limited to six appearances due to a nagging back injury, which forced him into retirement.

Williamson stayed around for his fourth season as part of Gadowsky’s coaching staff, and has since been pursuing a career as a dentist.

Right Wing Kevin Wall

The Nittany Lions’ top goal scorer during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, Kevin Wall’s impressive Penn State career has concluded after four seasons.

He’ll soon begin working his way through the Carolina Hurricanes’ system after they chose him 181st overall in 2019.

By scoring 43 goals in college, Wall flashed all sorts of potential. He’ll now look to earn staying power at the professional level by implementing his offensive skills.

Center Nikita Pavlychev

A 6-foot-7 force of nature, Nikita Pavlychev is another ex-Nittany Lion who the Penguins added in the draft. They took him 197th overall in 2016 prior to his four-year stay in State College.

Once he arrived on campus, the Russian distributor became a fixture, appearing in 137 games. He was perhaps most memorable for his close relationship with the penalty box, as Pavlychev logged 183 disciplinary minutes during his Penn State career.

Post-college, he has spent ample time in both the AHL and the ECHL. Now at 26 years old, Pavlychev is still waiting for his first callup to the big time.

Center Chase McLane

A significant injury cut Chase McLane’s 2021-22 outing short and caused him to miss the beginning of this past year as well.

McLane was made the 209th pick in the 2020 talent pool by the Nashville Predators and is heading into his senior season under Gadowsky this fall.

Experiencing a fairly quiet Penn State career thus far, partially due to said injury, a breakout run would do wonders for McLane’s post-Happy Valley prospects.

Harnessing his talent in 2024 will be paramount for a Nittany Lions team that needs a center to step up following Ture Linden’s departure.

Center Reese Laubach

The most recent Penn State draftee, Reese Laubach, was picked by the Sharks at No. 217 in the 2022 draft.

Laubach announced his commitment to the university on June 2 earlier this year, and is expected to join Fink as a freshman come fall.

The 19-year-old is coming off of a season in the USHL where he played for both the Youngstown Phantoms and the Omaha Lancers. He totaled 24 points between the two teams.

Time will tell what type of impact he can leave once he laces his skates while wearing a blue-and-white jersey.

Right Wing Casey Bailey

While his name wasn’t called on draft night, Casey Bailey deserves mention because he was the first Penn State player to appear in an NHL game.

Following the conclusion of the 2014-15 college season, where he put forth a 40-point effort, Bailey joined the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 26, 2015.

He’d go on to play 13 total games with the Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators before later becoming a mainstay overseas in the DEL.

