Penn State men’s hockey releases complete nonconference schedule

Penn State revealed its nonconference matchups for the upcoming season Wednesday.

The program, using a series of unique memes from the History Channel show “Pawn Stars,” named each of its opponents in a Twitter thread.

The Nittany Lions begin their schedule with three road contests against Long Island on Oct. 7, Clarkson on Oct. 13 and St. Lawrence on Oct. 14

Following those three games, Penn State will hold its first pair of home games against American International on Oct. 20-21, before hosting Alaska Anchorage the following weekend.

After playing some Big Ten competition, the blue and white will host Lindenwood on Nov. 24-25. The last nonconference games of the team’s slate is scheduled against Army on Jan. 6.

Penn State is coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and a 12-3-0 record outside of conference play.

