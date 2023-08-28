Penn State men’s hockey gets conference schedule for 2023-24 season

Let the games begin.

The Big Ten announced the conference schedule for the upcoming season.

Penn State starts its conference slate on Nov. 4, where it was host Notre Dame.

The Nittany Lions will then go to Michigan, where it will play both Michigan State and the Wolverines in back-to-back weeks.

As part of its 12 conference series’s, Guy Gadowsky’s squad will also look forward to a meeting with the NCAA runner-ups in a home game against Minnesota on Dec. 1-2.

As the season ends, Penn State will close its home competition against Michigan and Wisconsin before heading on the road for a season finale with Ohio State.

