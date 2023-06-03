Penn State men’s hockey garners commitment from NHL draft pick

Penn State has added some west coast offensive depth.

2022 NHL draft selection and San Jose native Reese Laubach announced his commitment to play for the Nittany Lions on Friday.

Penn State was in need of a center following Ture Linden’s departure, and that’s exactly the skill set Laubach provides.

Laubach tallied 102 points in 2022 with Northstar Christian Academy, and totaled 20 points in 33 games this past season with the USHL’s Omaha Lancers.

He’ll now look to make an impact as early as this fall with the Nittany Lions.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE