Penn State men’s hockey announces signing of Dartmouth transfer defender Tanner Palocsik

Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Wisconsin, Guy Gadowsky Senior Celebration

Penn State Men's Hockey head coach Guy Gadowsky speaks at the senior celebration after the game against Wisconsin at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Tyler Mantz

Penn State added an incoming transfer to its roster Monday.

Dartmouth defender Tanner Palocsik will suit up for the blue and white this coming season, the team announced on Twitter.

Palocsik played three seasons at Dartmouth, with his best year coming in 2019-20. During that campaign, the new Nittany Lion led the nation in points by a freshman defender, tallying a career-high 24 in 31 games while earning second-team All-Ivy League honors.

In his time with the Big Green, Palocsik appeared in 93 games and racked up 66 points.

The blueliner spent his senior year as Dartmouth’s captain. Palocsik joins a young defensive core that lost former two-time captain Paul DeNaples.

