Penn State men’s hockey announces non-conference home start times

Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Michigan, Guy Gadowsky Press Conference

Head Coach Guy Gadowsky answers questions at the postgame press conference after the NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Championship game against Michigan at the PPL Center on Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023 in Allentown, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost 2-1.

 Tyler Mantz

Penn State announced start times for its non-conference home games for the 2023-24 season.

The Nittany Lions open up with a 7 p.m. puck drop against AIC on Friday, Oct. 20. A time for the second AIC game on Saturday, Oct. 21 is still TBA.

The blue and white continue its non-conference play with a visit from Alaska Anchorage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 and again 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

Penn State will welcome the Lindenwood Lions to Pegula Ice Arena, a familiar opponent of the women’s team, at 4 p.m. on both Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25.

Finally, the Nittany Lions will host the Army Black Knights at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. The blue and white played and defeated Army in West Point, 5-3, on Jan. 1, 2022.

The 2023-24 season kicks off October 7 when Penn State travels to Long Island for a matchup with the LIU Sharks. The Nittany Lions look to bounce off a season with an appearance in the NCAA semifinals.

