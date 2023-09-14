Penn State men’s hockey announces non-conference home start times

Penn State announced start times for its non-conference home games for the 2023-24 season.

The Nittany Lions open up with a 7 p.m. puck drop against AIC on Friday, Oct. 20. A time for the second AIC game on Saturday, Oct. 21 is still TBA.

The blue and white continue its non-conference play with a visit from Alaska Anchorage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 and again 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

Penn State will welcome the Lindenwood Lions to Pegula Ice Arena, a familiar opponent of the women’s team, at 4 p.m. on both Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25.

Finally, the Nittany Lions will host the Army Black Knights at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. The blue and white played and defeated Army in West Point, 5-3, on Jan. 1, 2022.

The 2023-24 season kicks off October 7 when Penn State travels to Long Island for a matchup with the LIU Sharks. The Nittany Lions look to bounce off a season with an appearance in the NCAA semifinals.

