Penn State lists dozens of assistant coaching jobs after NCAA rule change

Penn State will soon hire over a dozen assistant coaches across a collection of varsity programs.

The university listed 14 new, full-time assistant coach positions between Wednesday and Thursday on MyWorkDay.

The listings include positions for men's and women's hockey, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's volleyball, men's and women's gymnastics, men's and women's lacrosse, track and field/cross country, swimming and diving, softball and wrestling.

The position requirements vary for each sport, but they range from helping with recruiting and practice to alumni relations, communications and community service efforts.

