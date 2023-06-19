 Skip to main content
Nate Sucese becomes 2nd former Penn State men’s hockey player to sign with Chicago Wolves in offseason

Forward, Nate Sucese (14) chases after the puck during the game against Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Penn State tied Michigan 4-4, and the Wolverines took the extra Big Ten point in 3-on-3 OT.

 James Leavy

Another Penn State standout is headed to the Windy City.

Former star forward Nate Sucese re-signed with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, the team announced Monday afternoon. Sucese will play alongside ex-Nittany Lion Tim Doherty, who inked his first AHL contract last week.

Sucese's first season with the Wolves came during the most recent campaign. The four-year Nittany Lion registered 29 points in 69 games for the squad.

While in Hockey Valley from 2016-20, Sucese racked up a program record 140 points and 61 goals. He also sits with the second-most assists in school history, collecting 79 in 147 games.

In his three-season AHL career, Sucese has appeared in 148 games and put up 44 total points.

