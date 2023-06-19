Nate Sucese becomes 2nd former Penn State men’s hockey player to sign with Chicago Wolves in offseason

Another Penn State standout is headed to the Windy City.

Former star forward Nate Sucese re-signed with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, the team announced Monday afternoon. Sucese will play alongside ex-Nittany Lion Tim Doherty, who inked his first AHL contract last week.

The Wolves have signed some familiar faces for the 2023-24 season 😌Welcome back Nathan Sucese (@nate_sucese) and Josh Melnick (@Tha_MelMan)!✍️ https://t.co/xy4uFYRM21@MidwestMoving pic.twitter.com/z2TbJq1DRc — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) June 19, 2023

Sucese's first season with the Wolves came during the most recent campaign. The four-year Nittany Lion registered 29 points in 69 games for the squad.

While in Hockey Valley from 2016-20, Sucese racked up a program record 140 points and 61 goals. He also sits with the second-most assists in school history, collecting 79 in 147 games.

In his three-season AHL career, Sucese has appeared in 148 games and put up 44 total points.