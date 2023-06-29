 Skip to main content
Nashville Predators pick Penn State men’s hockey signee Aidan Fink in 7th round of 2023 NHL Entry Draft

Penn State Men’s Hockey vs. Notre Dame, Team Goal

The Penn State men’s hockey team celebrates a goal during their game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa. Penn State won the game 3-2.

 Ryan Bowman

A future Penn State forward was drafted by a NHL squad Thursday evening.

Signee Aidan Fink was picked 218th overall by the Nashville Predators in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Fink, who was originally committed to Wisconsin, flipped to the blue and white on April 16. The 18-year-old hails from Calgary, Alberta, and plays on the right wing.

The Canadian spent the past two seasons with the Brooks Bandits of the AJHL, scoring 150 points in 114 games.

The soon-to-be Nittany Lion was the 2022-23 league MVP and scoring champion, tallying a whopping 97 points on 56 assists for the Bandits.

Expect Fink to make an immediate impact for Guy Gadowsky’s squad with a rebuilding forward group.

