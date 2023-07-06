 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Juliano Pagliero earns promotion to associate head coach of Penn State men’s hockey

Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Championship Game vs. Notre Dame, Coach Gadowsky

Coach Guy Gadowsky looks toward the play during the Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Championship against Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. on Mar. 23, 2019. The No. 16 Fighting Irish defeated No. 17 Nittany Lions 3-2.

 Ken Minamoto

After Penn State hired a new coach, it decided to elevate another.

Juliano Pagliero aka “Pags” was elevated to associate head coach on Thursday. Pagliero has been an assistant coach under Guy Gadowsky for the past two years.

Focusing mainly on the goalies in his first pair of seasons in Hockey Valley, the promotion likely means the coach will take on more wide-spread role with the squad moving forward.

Before coaching the Nittany Lions, Pagliero spent three seasons as an assistant at UMass-Lowell. As a player, the former goaltender was a three-time all-conference selection at Niagara.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags