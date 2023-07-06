Juliano Pagliero earns promotion to associate head coach of Penn State men’s hockey

After Penn State hired a new coach, it decided to elevate another.

Juliano Pagliero aka “Pags” was elevated to associate head coach on Thursday. Pagliero has been an assistant coach under Guy Gadowsky for the past two years.

Focusing mainly on the goalies in his first pair of seasons in Hockey Valley, the promotion likely means the coach will take on more wide-spread role with the squad moving forward.

Before coaching the Nittany Lions, Pagliero spent three seasons as an assistant at UMass-Lowell. As a player, the former goaltender was a three-time all-conference selection at Niagara.

