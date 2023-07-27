 Skip to main content
Former Penn State men's hockey forward Nikita Pavlychev re-signs with Ontario Reign

Nikita Pavlychev waits for the puck drop during the men’s hockey game against Notre Dame in Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

 Lindsey Toomer

Former Penn State forward Nikita Pavlychev will remain with the Ontario Reign for the 2023-24 season.

The AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings announced the re-signing of Pavlychev on a 1-year deal on Thursday.

Hailing from Yaroslavl, Russia, the forward played four seasons with the Nittany Lions, helping the program win its first Big Ten Championship in the 2016-17 season. He finished his Penn State career with 36 goals and 34 assists, including 12 power-play goals.

Pavlychev has made several stops across his professional career, skating for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Orlando Solar Bears, as well as the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

Last season with the Reign, the 26-year-old scored a goal and two assists in 14 games played.

