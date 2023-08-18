Former Penn State men’s hockey standout Kevin Wall inks AHL deal

Kevin Wall takes his talents to Milwaukee.
On Friday, former Nittany Lion forward, Kevin Wall, signed a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL.
SIGNED 🖋️We've inked forward Kevin Wall to a two-year AHL Deal!More--> https://t.co/IQjSj5u5sh#MILhockey | @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/QfeNCOgwDR— Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) August 18, 2023
Wall joins the Admirals after four seasons at Penn State.
In Happy Valley, the Penfield, New York, native put himself on the all-time ranks as he garnered the 10th most points in program history with 86.
Each season, Wall improved on offense scoring more goals than the previous season.
With five game-winning goals in his career, Wall fits right into the 41-win Admirals, and may look to contribute immediately while on a short-term deal.
