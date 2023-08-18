Former Penn State men’s hockey standout Kevin Wall inks AHL deal

Kevin Wall takes his talents to Milwaukee.

On Friday, former Nittany Lion forward, Kevin Wall, signed a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL.

Wall joins the Admirals after four seasons at Penn State.

In Happy Valley, the Penfield, New York, native put himself on the all-time ranks as he garnered the 10th most points in program history with 86.

Each season, Wall improved on offense scoring more goals than the previous season.

With five game-winning goals in his career, Wall fits right into the 41-win Admirals, and may look to contribute immediately while on a short-term deal.

