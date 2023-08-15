 Skip to main content
Former Penn State men’s hockey forward Ashton Calder signs with Bridgeport Islanders

Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Michigan Tech, Goal Celebration

Penn State players celebrate a goal during the NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Semifinal game against Michigan Tech at the PPL Center on Friday, Mar. 24, 2023 in Allentown, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 8-0.

 Tyler Mantz

After departing Penn State following its NCAA Tournament run in March, Ashton Calder is progressing quickly as a professional.

On August 15, he signed a contract with the Bridgeport Islanders, the AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders.

Calder holds valuable big game experience, having appeared in three NCAA Tournaments with three different schools. He also played 179 career collegiate games, including 38 with the Nittany Lions.

Now, after previously spending six contests with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades, he’s taken a step up in his professional career.

