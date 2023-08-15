Former Penn State men’s hockey forward Ashton Calder signs with Bridgeport Islanders

After departing Penn State following its NCAA Tournament run in March, Ashton Calder is progressing quickly as a professional.

On August 15, he signed a contract with the Bridgeport Islanders, the AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders.

Transaction: The Bridgeport Islanders have signed forward Ashton Calder to an AHL contract. pic.twitter.com/c47h3lVYaP — Bridgeport Islanders (@AHLIslanders) August 15, 2023

Calder holds valuable big game experience, having appeared in three NCAA Tournaments with three different schools. He also played 179 career collegiate games, including 38 with the Nittany Lions.

Now, after previously spending six contests with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades, he’s taken a step up in his professional career.

