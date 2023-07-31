Former Penn State men’s hockey captain Paul DeNaples signs with TPS

Finland is about to experience some culture building.

Former Penn State defenseman Paul DeNaples has signed with TPS, a team in the Liiga or Finnish Elite League. The contract spans one year, but comes with a two-month probationary period.

TPS on tehnyt yksivuotisen sopimuksen yhdysvaltalaisen puolustajan Paul DeNaplesin kanssa. DeNaplesin sopimukseen sisältyy kahden kuukauden koeaika.📄✍️ || Lue lisää https://t.co/eRIybrMNEO#HCTPS #Liiga #Turku pic.twitter.com/l8idcBBJe1 — HC TPS (@HCTPS) July 31, 2023

DeNaples recently served as the Nittany Lions’ captain for two straight seasons, and helped the team reach the NCAA Tournament this past March.

He finished his college career with 44 points across 172 appearances, and will now look to gain traction at the professional level.

