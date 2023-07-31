 Skip to main content
Former Penn State men’s hockey captain Paul DeNaples signs with TPS

Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Michigan, Paul DeNaples Shot

Forward Paul DeNaples (3) attempts a shot on goal during the NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Championship game against Michigan at the PPL Center on Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023 in Allentown, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost 2-1.

 Tyler Mantz

Finland is about to experience some culture building.

Former Penn State defenseman Paul DeNaples has signed with TPS, a team in the Liiga or Finnish Elite League. The contract spans one year, but comes with a two-month probationary period.

DeNaples recently served as the Nittany Lions’ captain for two straight seasons, and helped the team reach the NCAA Tournament this past March.

He finished his college career with 44 points across 172 appearances, and will now look to gain traction at the professional level.

