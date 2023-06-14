 Skip to main content
Ex-Penn State men’s hockey forward Connor MacEachern signs new contract with San Jose Barracuda

Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Michigan, Connor MacEachern Goal Celebration

Forward Connor MacEachern celebrates after scoring a goal during the NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Championship game against Michigan at the PPL Center on Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023 in Allentown, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost 2-1.

 Tyler Mantz

Connor MacEachern signed a new AHL contract on Wednesday.

MacEachern, who spent four years as a forward at Penn State, inked a deal for the 2023-24 season with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda.

MacEachern played in four games for San Jose, racking up seven shots while failing to register a point.

The former Nittany Lion amassed 77 points in 130 career contests under Guy Gadowsky, including his team’s only goal in its 2022-23 season-closing loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament.

The details of MacEachern’s contract were not disclosed beyond its length.

