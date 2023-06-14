Ex-Penn State men’s hockey forward Connor MacEachern signs new contract with San Jose Barracuda

Connor MacEachern signed a new AHL contract on Wednesday.
MacEachern, who spent four years as a forward at Penn State, inked a deal for the 2023-24 season with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda.
SIGNED:KECKKKKKKKS!The #SJBarracuda and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Connor MacEachern to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season 🪸See you soon, @CMacEachern_ 😎READ MORE:https://t.co/cuEOmZ5WTG pic.twitter.com/BIW3xPIdNK— San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) June 14, 2023
MacEachern played in four games for San Jose, racking up seven shots while failing to register a point.
The former Nittany Lion amassed 77 points in 130 career contests under Guy Gadowsky, including his team’s only goal in its 2022-23 season-closing loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament.
The details of MacEachern’s contract were not disclosed beyond its length.
