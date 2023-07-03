 Skip to main content
Ex-Penn State men’s hockey forward Alex Limoges signs 2-way deal with Washington Capitals

Penn State Men's Hockey Vs. Michigan State, Alex Limoges (9) Passing

Alex Limoges (9) looks to pass the puck to a teammate during the men's hockey game against Michigan State at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Alex Limoges (9) prepares to pass the puck to his teammates during their game with Michigan State Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Pegula Ice Arena.

 James Riccardo

Alex Limoges is set to play for his hometown organization.

Limoges signed a two-way deal with the Washington Capitals, whose minor-league affiliate is the reigning AHL champion Hershey Bears, as first reported by Illegal Curve on Sunday.

The deal is worth $235K for the minors season and $75K at the NHL level.

The former Nittany Lion spent last season with the Manitoba Moose, leading the squad in points with 54 on the season. Limoges spent the previous two seasons with the San Diego Gulls after going undrafted.

In four years with Penn State, Limoges finished as the program’s all-time leader in points per game, registering 0.98 per contest. Under Guy Gadowsky, Limoges racked up 125 points on 51 goals.

