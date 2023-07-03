Ex-Penn State men’s hockey forward Alex Limoges signs 2-way deal with Washington Capitals

Alex Limoges is set to play for his hometown organization.

Limoges signed a two-way deal with the Washington Capitals, whose minor-league affiliate is the reigning AHL champion Hershey Bears, as first reported by Illegal Curve on Sunday.

The #ALLCAPS signed 25 y/o F Alex Limoges to 1 year dealNHL 75KMinors 235KWas UFA after not being qualified. Will be RFA on expiry20G 54P in 63 AHL GP1st with signing @NoVa_Caps Rep'd by Lewis Gross @SPMsports https://t.co/mhwSPIUWDA — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 3, 2023

The deal is worth $235K for the minors season and $75K at the NHL level.

The former Nittany Lion spent last season with the Manitoba Moose, leading the squad in points with 54 on the season. Limoges spent the previous two seasons with the San Diego Gulls after going undrafted.

In four years with Penn State, Limoges finished as the program’s all-time leader in points per game, registering 0.98 per contest. Under Guy Gadowsky, Limoges racked up 125 points on 51 goals.

