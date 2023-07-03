Andrew Sturtz to serve as new assistant coach with Penn State men’s hockey

One Penn Stater is returning as an assistant coach.

Guy Gadowsky announced the addition of former forward Andrew Sturtz to his coaching staff on Monday.

Former Nittany Lion forward Andrew Sturtz '20 (@sturtzy16) returns to #HockeyValley to join Guy Gadowsky's staff as assistant coach!!#WeAreRead ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/3UzoZl8fGS — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) July 3, 2023

Sturtz spent three seasons in Happy Valley, racking up 104 career points in 111 games. His 0.94 points per contest sits fourth in program history.

After his time as a Nittany Lion, Sturtz kicked off a career in the professional ranks. He played parts of three seasons in the AHL before moving to the ECHL.

Most recently with the Toledo Walleye this past campaign, Sturtz suited up in a career-high 44 games and tallied 27 points on 17 goals.

Gadowsky’s hire of the former Penn State standout to his staff comes after the NCAA announced the elimination of the volunteer assistant and addition of a third assistant.

The third coaching spot was one of many listed by the university on MyWorkDay in mid-June.

