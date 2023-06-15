 Skip to main content
AHL’s Chicago Wolves sign ex-Penn State men’s hockey forward Tim Doherty for 2023-24 season

Tim Doherty, Penn State vs. Arizona State

Penn State forward Tim Doherty (17) skates towards the goal during an ice hockey game against Arizona State University at Pegula Ice Arena on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Penn State wins 5-4.

 Josie Chen

One former Penn Stater signed his first AHL contract Wednesday.

Tim Doherty inked a deal with the Chicago Wolves for the 2023-24 season after spending last season with the ECHL’s Maine Mariners.

Doherty was a one-year Nittany Lion, spending the 2020-21 with the squad before moving on to the pro ranks. He racked up 18 points in 22 games under Guy Gadowsky.

With the Mariners last year, Doherty tied for 13th in the league in scoring, amassing 73 points on 52 assists.

