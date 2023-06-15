AHL’s Chicago Wolves sign ex-Penn State men’s hockey forward Tim Doherty for 2023-24 season

One former Penn Stater signed his first AHL contract Wednesday.

Tim Doherty inked a deal with the Chicago Wolves for the 2023-24 season after spending last season with the ECHL’s Maine Mariners.

New players just dropped 👇The Wolves have signed defenseman Matt Donovan and forwards Hank Crone and Timothy Doherty to AHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.✍️ https://t.co/3PMwXNjQkk @MidwestMoving pic.twitter.com/BRKXN4lXHR — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) June 14, 2023

Doherty was a one-year Nittany Lion, spending the 2020-21 with the squad before moving on to the pro ranks. He racked up 18 points in 22 games under Guy Gadowsky.

With the Mariners last year, Doherty tied for 13th in the league in scoring, amassing 73 points on 52 assists.

