Three Penn State men’s basketball players who could continue NBA Draft success

Penn State made history when it saw two players, Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy, selected in the same NBA Draft in June. If it hopes to transition into a consistently competitive program, the line can’t end there.

NIL deals aside, recruits typically look for two things from college teams: an expectation to make the NCAA Tournament and a strong base to help propel them to the professional level. Oftentimes, winning translates to increased draft stock.

Mike Rhoades has built a solid core in his first few months as head coach and is no stranger to placing his players in the NBA in recent years. Former VCU guards Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland and Vince Williams Jr. were selected in consecutive drafts in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

With one of the nation’s top transfer classes this offseason, Penn State has a chance to continue its pipeline to the pros, further establishing a winning culture in Happy Valley.

Here are three Nittany Lions who could soon follow in the footsteps of Pickett and Lundy.

Ace Baldwin Jr., senior, point guard

He has two years of eligibility remaining, but VCU transfer Ace Baldwin Jr. may not need a second year on the Big Ten stage to catch the eye of NBA scouts.

Baldwin has quietly been one of the nation’s top two-way guards over the past two seasons and was named Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022-23 campaign.

His 12.7 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game helped lead the Rams to a conference title last season.

Whether NBA teams want to use him as a defensive spark plug to create offensive possessions or an offensive facilitator, Baldwin can do it all.

Baldwin’s 3-point efficiency dipped to 34% this past season, but shot 42% from deep the year prior. If he can return to a consistent rate from beyond the arc, Baldwin should have no problem hearing his name called in either the 2024 or 2025 NBA Draft.

Zach Hicks, junior, forward

NBA teams are always looking for good size and shooting ability, and former Temple wing Zach Hicks checks both boxes.

Hicks led the Owls in 3-pointers each of the past two seasons, hitting deep-range shots at a 36% rate over his college career.

At 6-foot-8 and 195 pounds, Hicks is the ideal size for a 3-and-D wing. He should earn NBA consideration if he continues his upwards trajectory and has two more years of eligibility to do so.

Puff Johnson, senior, forward

A staple of North Carolina’s bench since 2020, versatile forward Puff Johnson has the chance to make his mark as a potential starter for Penn State.

Johnson has only started two games over his three-year college career but could splash in an increased role with the Nittany Lions.

He led the Tar Heels bench with 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season. With a boost in production, Johnson could potentially join his brother, Cam, at the professional level.

