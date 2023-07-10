Seth Lundy's 3 blocks leads Hawks over Jalen Pickett, Nuggets in Penn State men's basketball reunion

In a battle of former Penn State players, Seth Lundy and the Atlanta Hawks defeated Jalen Pickett, Andrew Funk and the Denver Nuggets 98-93 in the NBA Summer League on Sunday night.

Lundy scored eight points on two 3-pointers and a lay-in, but made his most impact on the defensive end. He tallied three blocks, denying Pickett almost immediately after first taking the floor, and added three rebounds in 16 minutes of action.

Despite losing a second consecutive Summer League game, Pickett tied the Nuggets lead with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting. He added five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes.

Pickett showcased increased comfortability on his jumper, nailing back-to-back 3-pointers to begin his scoring total in the second quarter.

Contrary to his typical role with the Nittany Lions, Pickett seldom ran the floor for Denver, primarily matching up at shooting guard and small forward.

It’s possible the Nuggets are preparing Pickett to replace the versatile role of recently-departed combo guard Bruce Brown, who signed with the Indiana Pacers in June.

Having scored 12 points in Denver’s 92-85 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Pickett has finished in double figures in both Summer League outings.

Funk did not see the court after going scoreless in 10 minutes in the Nuggets’ loss on Friday.

Pickett and Funk will face the Utah Jazz at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Lundy will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, which will be aired on ESPN2.

