San Antonio Spurs acquire former Penn State forward Lamar Stevens

Forward Lamar Stevens (11) moves around Iowa players during the game against Iowa at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. No. 21 Penn State defeated No. 25 Iowa 89-86.

 Aabha Vora

Life moves fast.

Only a week after his team option was picked up, Lamar Stevens has been traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The former Penn State standout is headed to the Spurs as part of a three-team deal that will allow the Cavaliers to sign Max Strus to a 4-year, $63 million contract.

Stevens has carved out staying power in the NBA after going undrafted in 2020.

He started a career-high 25 games last season, and will now look to help San Antonio return to its winning ways alongside heralded rookie Victor Wembanyama.

