San Antonio Spurs acquire former Penn State forward Lamar Stevens

Life moves fast.
Only a week after his team option was picked up, Lamar Stevens has been traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The former Penn State standout is headed to the Spurs as part of a three-team deal that will allow the Cavaliers to sign Max Strus to a 4-year, $63 million contract.
Free agent Max Strus has agreed on a four-year, $63M sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. In three-team deal, Heat get a second-round pick and Spurs acquire Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-rounder. pic.twitter.com/xKAmqlx3aF— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023
Stevens has carved out staying power in the NBA after going undrafted in 2020.
He started a career-high 25 games last season, and will now look to help San Antonio return to its winning ways alongside heralded rookie Victor Wembanyama.
