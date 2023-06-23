Report: Penn State men's basketball guard Andrew Funk signed to Summer League deal by Denver Nuggets

After going unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft, former Penn State guard Andrew Funk has signed with the Denver Nuggets on a summer league deal, per Jon Sauber of the Centre Daily Times.
Funk broke onto the scene as a sharpshooting threat in his lone season with the Nittany Lions, averaging 12.5 points per game, leading all high-major players with a 112 3-pointers made this past year.
His 41% mark from 3-point range was tops among Big Ten players.
Perhaps his most astonishing feat came in Penn State’s 76-59 win over Texas A&M in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Funk set a program record with 27 points and eight 3-pointers in the Nittany Lions’ first tournament win since 2001.
Prior to joining Penn State, Funk was a three-year starter at Bucknell, leading the Bison with 17.6 points per game in his final season with the program.
In Denver, Funk will reunite with ex-teammate Jalen Pickett, who was selected No. 32 overall by the Nuggets Thursday night.
MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE
Penn State men's basketball guard Jalen Pickett picked No. 32 by the Denver Nuggets in 2023 NBA Draft
Following a historic season, Penn State guard Jalen Pickett is off to the pros.