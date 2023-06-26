Report: Penn State men’s basketball to face Saint Francis (PA) for 1st time in over a decade

Penn State has reportedly added a non-conference opponent to its 2023-24 season schedule.

Saint Francis (PA) will visit the Nittany Lions on Nov. 14, per Neil Rudel of the Altoona Mirror.

Of Central PA interest, @RedFlashMBB will visit Penn State on Nov. 14. Teams haven't met since 2012 -- Rob Krimmel's first game at SFU. Frankies also have high-profile opponent to open season as they head to Pauley Pavilion to play UCLA on Nov. 6. — Neil Rudel (@NeilRudel) June 26, 2023

The matchup will mark the first between the two programs since Penn State’s 65-58 victory over the Red Flash on Nov. 9, 2012.

The Nittany Lions’ only scheduled nonconference meeting will come in the ESPN Events Invitational, which will include Boise State, Butler, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Texas A&M, VCU, Virginia Tech.

Penn State also owes UMass a home game and a road game against VCU, but neither have been scheduled.

The meeting with the Rams comes as part of Mike Rhoades’ buyout to join the Nittany Lions.

