Report: Penn State men’s basketball to face Saint Francis (PA) for 1st time in over a decade

Penn State Men’s Basketball celebrates before a time out in the Penn State vs. Texas A&M at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Penn State defeats Texas A&M (76-59).

 Katelyn Supancik

Penn State has reportedly added a non-conference opponent to its 2023-24 season schedule.

Saint Francis (PA) will visit the Nittany Lions on Nov. 14, per Neil Rudel of the Altoona Mirror.

The matchup will mark the first between the two programs since Penn State’s 65-58 victory over the Red Flash on Nov. 9, 2012.

The Nittany Lions’ only scheduled nonconference meeting will come in the ESPN Events Invitational, which will include Boise State, Butler, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Texas A&M, VCU, Virginia Tech.

Penn State also owes UMass a home game and a road game against VCU, but neither have been scheduled.

The meeting with the Rams comes as part of Mike Rhoades’ buyout to join the Nittany Lions.

