Report: Former Penn State guard Jalen Pickett inks rookie deal with Denver Nuggets

It’s payday for former Penn State guard Jalen Pickett a week after he was selected No. 32 overall by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Draft.

Pickett has agreed on a 4-year, $8.3-million deal with Denver, per multiple reports.

The first three years of his contract are guaranteed.

The Nuggets have agreed on a 3-year guaranteed deal with rookie Jalen Pickett, source tells @denverpost. Deal uses the new second-round exception. — Mike Singer (@msinger) July 6, 2023

Pickett helped lead the Nittany Lions to their first NCAA Tournament in over a decade this past spring and is the program’s first All-American since 1955.

He’s expected to thrive in Denver’s system and could see increased playing time with combo guard Bruce Brown having recently signed with the Indiana Pacers.

