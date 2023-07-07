Previewing the NBA Summer League for former Penn State men’s basketball players

Just weeks after being assigned to NBA teams, three former Penn State players will make their professional debuts this weekend in the NBA Summer League.

Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk will reunite with the Denver Nuggets while Seth Lundy suits up for the Atlanta Hawks.

Both teams will begin their Summer League slates on Friday and will face each other later this weekend.

Here’s how to watch the three former Nittany Lions compete and a preview ahead of their debuts.

Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk, Denver Nuggets

Months removed from helping lead Penn State to its first NCAA Tournament win in over two decades, Pickett and Funk are set to hit the floor together once again.

The Nuggets will kick off their Summer League schedule at 5 p.m. on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

After that, Denver will have two consecutive games shown on NBA TV. The first will be at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday against Lundy and the Hawks and the second will be at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.

Pickett, Funk and the Nuggets will close out the Summer League regular season at 9 p.m. on July 14 against the Miami Heat, which will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

Seth Lundy, Atlanta Hawks

Prior to facing Pickett and Funk on Sunday, Lundy will make his professional debut at 10:30 p.m. Friday against the Sacramento Kings, aired on NBA TV.

Lundy and the Hawks will play two more games after facing Denver to conclude their Summer League regular season.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Atlanta will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on ESPN2 before a 3:30 p.m. matinee the next day against his hometown Philadelphia 76ers on NBA TV.

