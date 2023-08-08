Penn State to rematch Texas A&M in ESPN Events Invitational

Penn State has added a nonconference opponent with recent history to its 2023-24 schedule.

The Nittany Lions will rematch Texas A&M at 12 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational.

Scheduling update: Penn State will rematch Texas A&M at 12 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 in the first round of the @ESPNEventsInv.

In March, Penn State defeated the Aggies 76-59 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to claim its first tournament win since 2001.

This year's Nittany Lion crew, led by former VCU coach Mike Rhoades, will look much different than the one Buzz Williams and Texas A&M had faced months prior.

Penn State returned three players this offseason, added nine transfers and one freshman.

The Nittany Lions play an exhibition match at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night against the Bahamian National Team. The game will be aired on FloHoops.

