Penn State men's basketball trounces Bahamas in first game of summer league action

Nick Kern scored 17 points, Kanye Clary tallied 13 points and seven assists and Penn State beat the Bahamas Pirates 113-65 in the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League on Tuesday night.

North Carolina transfer D’Marco Dunn also scored 16 points, while his fellow former Tar Heel Puff Johnson scored 13 points. Returnee Jameel Brown scored 13 points to round out a group of five Nittany Lions in double-scoring figures.

Mike Rhoades was adorned in blue and white gear, standing along the sidelines for his first contest as the program’s head coach. He helped haul in one of the nation’s top transfer classes this offseason, adding nine players in the portal.

Clary, one of only three returnees from the 2022-23 roster, dazzled in 25 minutes at guard. Only he, Brown and Demetrius Lilley remain from a group that captured Penn State’s first NCAA Tournament game since 2001.

While Clary’s expected to earn an expanded role this fall, he could have to fight for minutes with VCU transfer guard Ace Baldwin Jr., though the two shared the starting lineup on Tuesday.

Baldwin, last season’s Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, scored four points on 2-of-5 shooting, adding six assists and two rebounds.

Kern, who followed Rhoades and Baldwin from the Rams to the Nittany Lions, shot an efficient 8-for-9 from the field and added seven rebounds. Temple transfer Zach Hicks made his presence known on the boards, tallying eight points and 12 rebounds.

Hicks, Brown and Dunn combined for eight of Penn State’s nine 3-point makes on 35 attempts.

Center transfers Qudus Wahab and Favour Aire did not make the trip to the Bahamas, and Lilley started instead. He joined Clary, Baldwin, Kern and Hicks.

The Nittany Lions will complete their Bahamas tour by facing University of Victoria (Canada) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

