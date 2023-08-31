Penn State men's basketball to put names on jerseys in 2023

Penn State will don names on the back of jerseys for its 2023-24 campaign, the team announced in a video on Thursday.
Back on the back#WeAre pic.twitter.com/7V8ZA91d7l— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) August 31, 2023
Nittany Lion uniforms featured names at the turn of the century, including the program's 2000-01 team that made it to the Sweet Sixteen.
Joe Crispin, Penn State's leading scorer in 2001, is currently the assistant to head coach Mike Rhoades.
