Penn State men's basketball to put names on jerseys in 2023

Rhoades Press Conference, Rhoades, Bendapudi and Kraft

Penn State president Neeli Bendapudi and athletic director Patrick Kraft pose with the new head coach of the men's basketball team, Mike Rhoades, during his press conference on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State will don names on the back of jerseys for its 2023-24 campaign, the team announced in a video on Thursday.

Nittany Lion uniforms featured names at the turn of the century, including the program's 2000-01 team that made it to the Sweet Sixteen.

Joe Crispin, Penn State's leading scorer in 2001, is currently the assistant to head coach Mike Rhoades.

