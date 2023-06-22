Penn State men's basketball guard Jalen Pickett picked No. 32 by the Denver Nuggets in 2023 NBA Draft

Following a historic season, Penn State guard Jalen Pickett is off to the pros.

Pickett was selected with the No. 32 pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets.

He is the program's first player selected since Tony Carr in 2018.

This past year, Pickett became the Nittany Lions’ first All-American since 1955 and first player to at least score 40 points in a game since 1961.

He was also the first Division I player to average over 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game while shooting at least 50% from the floor in three decades.

With his coined “booty ball,” play style, Pickett was the leader of a historic Penn State run to the second round in the NCAA Tournament, which hadn’t happened since 2001.

Pickett wasn’t always a Nittany Lion. He decided to take a chance on new head coach Micah Shrewsberry in 2021, transferring from Siena where he played for three seasons.

At Siena, he earned MAAC Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season and was named MAAC Rookie of the Year from 2018-19.

Pickett emerged as one of Penn State’s best players immediately after joining the program, leading the team with 13.3 points per game his first season in town.

Now Pickett will look to help his new team at the professional level.

