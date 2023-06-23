Penn State men's basketball forward Seth Lundy picked No. 46 by the Atlanta Hawks in 2023 NBA Draft

Following a standout senior season, Penn State forward Seth Lundy is headed to the pros.

Lundy was taken off the board with No. 46 overall pick of the second round by the Atlanta Hawks.

With Lundy's selection, he and Jalen Pickett become the first Penn State duo ever selected in the draft.

One of the nation’s most efficient shooters this past season, Lundy averaged career-highs with 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field, 40% from 3-point and 80% from the free-throw line.

He was one of only two Big Ten players to average at least 40% from beyond the arc last season. The other was teammate Andrew Funk.

With such high efficiency, Lundy played a major role in the Nittany Lions’ conference tournament run, scoring 19 points in the Big Ten Championship. He also scored 10 points in the program’s first NCAA Tournament win in over two decades.

Lundy joined Penn State as a 3-star prospect from Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, making an impact almost immediately, starting 15 of 31 games as a freshman.

In his sophomore year, Lundy saw a major minutes boost coupled with an increase in production, averaging over 10 points per contest for the first time in his career.

After COVID-19 ended what was to be the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 that season, head coach Pat Chambers resigned, prompting numerous Nittany Lions to enter the transfer portal.

Despite entering initially, Lundy returned beside just two others from the 2020-21 team.

A Big Ten Championship appearance and an NCAA Tournament win later, Lundy is headed to the NBA.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE