Penn State men's basketball adds Rider to 2023-24 nonconference schedule

Penn State has added another opponent to its 2023-24 nonconference schedule.
The Nittany Lions will host Rider on Dec. 29, the Broncs announced on Wednesday.
Full 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule Unveiled; Broncs to Play Three Big Ten Opponents, Marquette📰 https://t.co/opW0I63UYA#GoBroncs #MAACHoops— Rider Men’s Basketball (@RiderMBB) August 23, 2023
Other scheduled Penn State nonconference games include Bucknell at home, Georgia Tech in Holiday Hoopsgiving and Texas A&M in the ESPN Events Invitational.
Mike Rhoades and his inaugural Nittany Lion squad recently played and won two exhibition games in the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League on Aug. 8 and 10.
MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE
Penn State stayed in house to hire its fourth full-time assistant coach.