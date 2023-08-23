Penn State men's basketball adds Rider to 2023-24 nonconference schedule

Penn State has added another opponent to its 2023-24 nonconference schedule.

The Nittany Lions will host Rider on Dec. 29, the Broncs announced on Wednesday.

Other scheduled Penn State nonconference games include Bucknell at home, Georgia Tech in Holiday Hoopsgiving and Texas A&M in the ESPN Events Invitational.

Mike Rhoades and his inaugural Nittany Lion squad recently played and won two exhibition games in the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League on Aug. 8 and 10.

