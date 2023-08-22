 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Penn State men’s basketball will play Bucknell at home this season

NCAA Men's Basketball vs. Texas- 1st Half

Penn State Men’s Basketball guard Andrew Funk (10) waits for the ball in the Penn State vs. Texas at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Katelyn Supancik

Correction: This article was updated to include information about Penn State’s men’s basketball game against Bucknell. A previous versions of this article stated the team would travel to Bucknell. This is false. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

The Big Ten will meet the Patriot League on December 2 when Bucknell journeys to Penn State for a non-conference matchup.

While the Nittany Lions haven’t announced their 2023-24 non-conference slate, the Bisons did so on August 22.

Though it has a postseason history, Bucknell struggled a season ago and fell to American in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament.

With both programs being helmed by new coaches this season, the Nittany Lions and Bison will aim to start the holiday season on a strong foot.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

 

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags