Penn State men’s basketball will play Bucknell at home this season

Correction: This article was updated to include information about Penn State’s men’s basketball game against Bucknell. A previous versions of this article stated the team would travel to Bucknell. This is false. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

The Big Ten will meet the Patriot League on December 2 when Bucknell journeys to Penn State for a non-conference matchup.

While the Nittany Lions haven’t announced their 2023-24 non-conference slate, the Bisons did so on August 22.

The beginning of a new era is almost here...Purchase your Season Tickets now: https://t.co/f6Yq9uSuvqPress Release: https://t.co/HEMLaPwkjY pic.twitter.com/lVopJTpLns — Bucknell MBasketball (@Bucknell_MBB) August 22, 2023

Though it has a postseason history, Bucknell struggled a season ago and fell to American in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament.

With both programs being helmed by new coaches this season, the Nittany Lions and Bison will aim to start the holiday season on a strong foot.

