Penn State men’s basketball to play Georgia Tech in Holiday Hoopsgiving

Basketball Practice, Team Huddle

The Penn State basketball team stands in a huddle during a basketball practice at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State learned of its first confirmed nonconference opponent on Friday.

The Nittany Lions will play Georgia Tech on Dec.17 in Atlanta’s Holiday Hoopsgiving, as stated on the event’s website.

Other reported nonconference games include a reported matchup at home with Saint Francis (PA), and a slate of games at the ESPN Events Invitational from Nov. 23-26.

Other participants in this year’s Holiday Hoopsgiving include Mississippi State, Auburn, Indiana, South Florida and Loyola Chicago.

