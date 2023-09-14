 Skip to main content
Penn State men’s basketball teams up with Robert Morris in charity exhibition game

Mike Rhoades, the new head coach of the Penn State men’s basketball team, speaks at a press conference on Thursday, March 30, 2023, held at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

 Ryan Bowman

Before the heart of the regular season arrives, Penn State will first partake in some charitable completion.

The Nittany Lions will face Robert Morris on October 27 in a charity exhibition game. All proceeds from the contest will benefit Coaches vs. Cancer and the American Cancer Society.

Starting on October 2, tickets will be on sale for ten dollars each. The Colonials will host the game inside the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, PA.

This will serve as a homecoming for Penn State forward Puff Johnson, who is a Moon Township native.

